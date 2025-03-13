NY, CT AGs sue Trump administration over attempts to shutter Education Department

Connecticut and New York’s attorneys general are among 21 AGs nationwide suing the Trump administration over its plans to shutter the Department of Education.

Half of the department’s staff was laid off this week. Education Secretary Linda McMahon said it was in an attempt to reach a “total shutdown.”

“Today’s reduction in force reflects the Department of Education’s commitment to efficiency, accountability, and ensuring that resources are directed where they matter most: to students, parents, and teachers,” McMahon, who is from Connecticut, said . “I appreciate the work of the dedicated public servants and their contributions to the Department. This is a significant step toward restoring the greatness of the United States education system.”

President Donald Trump has blamed the department for “indoctrinating America’s youth.” He has said he’s in favor of returning control to state and local education officials.

In their lawsuit, Attorneys General William Tong (D) and Letitia James (D) argue that the administration's attempts to dismantle the department are illegal and unconstitutional. That’s because the department was created by an act of Congress in 1980, and it would have to be dissolved by Congress, too.

“Do not play politics with our kids’ education,” Tong said. “Donald Trump, his unelected billionaire wrecking ball Elon Musk, and their enabler Linda McMahon want to destroy the Department of Education, and they do not care what harm this inflicts on our kids and teachers. This is not a meme or an empty threat—these are thousands of jobs on the line and core support systems for our schools across Connecticut and the country. Congress did not authorize this, and American families do not want this.”

The lawsuit was filed in Massachusetts federal court on Thursday. It asks the court to block the administration's firings and declare their actions to close the department unlawful.

“This administration may claim to be stopping waste and fraud, but it is clear that their only mission is to take away the necessary services, resources, and funding that students and their families need,” James said. “Firing half of the Department of Education’s workforce will hurt students throughout New York and the nation, especially low-income students and those with disabilities who rely on federal funding.”