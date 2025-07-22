CT, NY sue Trump administration for cuts to social services

The attorneys general of Connecticut and New York joined 20 others in suing the Trump administration over federal cuts to social services.

The coalition filed the lawsuit Monday in an attempt to stop proposed funding cuts to programs like early childhood education, community health programs, family planning clinics, mental health services and food banks. The administration announced several policy changes in addition to federal funding cuts to programs in health, education, workforce development and social services.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong visited a health center in New Haven to address his concerns. Tong said these changes will have lasting effects on public health and ultimately hurt all residents.

“For public safety, we want to make sure that people who come here have access to vital healthcare. Not just to keep them safe but also to keep their neighbors and community safe,” Tong said.

Along with New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and other state leaders, Tong visited the Fair Haven Community Health Care building to talk about how the changes directly impact Connecticut residents.

Tong said cutting access to health and education services for children and families is cruel and deeply destructive. He called it an attack on the effort made by many to keep Connecticut residents safe and healthy.

“The most basic responsibility of any government is to protect and aid its residents. When you deny access to affordable community-based healthcare, when you deny access to crucial early childhood education programs, and when you deny access to mental health services, you are abdicating that responsibility and needlessly putting lives in danger,” Tong said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said the policies are already causing significant disruption. James said the programs work because they are open, accessible, and grounded in compassion.

“Now, the federal government is pulling that foundation out from under us overnight, jeopardizing cancer screenings, early childhood education, primary care, and so much more. This is a baseless attack on some of our country’s most effective and inclusive public programs, and we will not let it stand,” James said.

Other states in the coalition include Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.