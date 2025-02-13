Trump administration targets NY law that permits driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

The Trump administration has sued New York state over its Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain state driver's licenses.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the provision in the law that blocks federal immigration officials from accessing state motor vehicle records is a risk to law enforcement.

"New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens," Bondi said at a news conference Wednesday. "It stops today."

The 2019 law allows foreign documents to prove identity when applying for a driver's license. Supporters of the law's passage said it made the roads safer because it allowed undocumented drivers to get insurance.

Bondi said it's unconstitutional and that federal law should trump the state law.

In a statement Wednesday night, Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed Bondi's news conference as "dramatic" and noted the courts have upheld the Green Light Law in the past.

"Our current laws allow federal immigration officials to access any DMV database with a judicial warrant," Hochul wrote.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she's ready to defend the law.