NY attorney general sues TikTok over risks to kids' health

New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued TikTok in the state Supreme Court, alleging the social media giant is dangerous for kids’ mental and physical health.

In court documents, James said the platform is deliberately addictive, and dangerous TikTok "challenges" like train surfing can lead to injuries and death. The lawsuit also blames TikTok for mental health problems and body image issues in children.

"In New York and across the country, young people have died or gotten injured doing dangerous TikTok challenges, and many more are feeling more sad, anxious and depressed because of TikTok’s addictive features," James said in a statement.

A TikTok spokesperson said the claims are inaccurate and misleading.

Twelve other states and the District of Columbia have filed similar suits.

In a separate nationwide lawsuit filed this summer, a dozen Long Island school districts alleged social media companies — including TikTok — have caused a youth mental health crisis.