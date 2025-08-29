CT, NY attorneys general celebrate reinstatement of AmeriCorps funding

The Trump administration’s Office of Management and Budget said it plans to release more than $184 million in funding for AmeriCorps, after Connecticut, New York and other Democratic-led states sued over the cuts.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency responsible for administering a network of volunteer programs nationwide. Earlier this year, the Trump administration fired the majority of its workforce and cut its funding.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, New York Attorney General Tish James, and 21 other states filed the lawsuit in April. They claimed the administration's plans to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in congressionally approved funding were unconstitutional.

The case never made it to court.

“In the face of what would have been a blistering legal defeat, the Trump Administration chose not to defend the indefensible and will now finally release all $184 million in AmeriCorps funding,” Tong said. “This is a good day for programs across Connecticut that have helped stock our food pantries, tutored our kids, assisted homebound seniors, supported our veterans, and helped combat the opioid epidemic.

“These cuts were irrational, cruel and lawless, and deeply hurtful to people and communities across Connecticut,” he continued.

In 2024 in Connecticut, AmeriCorps engaged more than 2,200 volunteers at 250 locations.

“This is an important victory for the dedicated AmeriCorps volunteers across the country and the communities they serve each and every day,” James said. “For decades, AmeriCorps has provided critical programs that provide education, health care, and other vital services to those in need. Thanks to the hard work of this coalition, that work will now continue.”