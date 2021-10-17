-
A class-action settlement agreement that aims to protect New Haven children from lead poisoning has officially gone into effect.A state superior court…
A new report from the Natural Resource Defense Council suggests up to 360,000 lead pipes carry water to homes in New York.The council said the lead…
Parents and pediatricians of lead poisoned children will be publicly notified of lead levels by New Haven’s Health Department under a new order from a…
New York could soon have among the nation’s lowest levels of lead allowed in school drinking water. That means many schools on Long Island will soon have…
Long Island should reduce the amount of lead that is allowed in school sinks and water fountains, according to a report from environmentalists last month.…
A new law, years in the making, mandates that all public schools in New York State test for lead in their drinking water.Lead is a neurotoxin that has…
Environmentalists are pushing a bill in the New York Legislature that would mandate that schools test for lead in drinking water. But schools are pushing…
Schools across the tri-state region have been rushing to test their faucets and fountains since the revelation in March that lead contamination of…
Six school districts on Long Island have found elevated levels of lead in their drinking water recently, making the poisonous metal much more present than…
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut said he’ll propose a bill that would pay to remove lead from homes and businesses.Murphy says a tax credit would…