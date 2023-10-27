New Haven receives $7.7 million grant to address housing-related lead hazards

New Haven has received a $7.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to address lead hazards in the city’s older homes.

Lead is a poisonous chemical element, used in most paints before being banned in 1978.

Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said more than 80% of New Haven’s homes were built before the 1980s — meaning they likely contain lead.

It’s especially dangerous for children under six years old.

“The risks are with children playing in dirt, oftentimes soil out near the house, because lead paint has flaked off the house and is in the soil,” Elicker said. “Children will play in it, they'll touch their mouths, or they’ll track dirt inside the house and then be playing on the floor and put that in their mouths as well.”

The grant will eliminate lead hazards from 200 homes, as well as train city staff to remediate the contamination. The city will also launch a campaign to educate residents on the dangers of lead.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) from Connecticut said the substance can stunt the mental and physical growth of kids.

“Lead stops the brain from growing and developing, it stops the physical part of kids from developing properly, but most devastatingly lead gets into the brain and stops development learning education,” Blumenthal said.

The city tracks and publishes statistics about elevated lead levels in kids younger than six. So far this year, there have been 95 reported cases “with 3.5 or greater micrograms per deciliter of blood lead.”

According to the CDC, lead poisoning is difficult to detect in children. The CDC recommends parents who suspect their child may have been exposed to lead speak to their healthcare provider about a blood lead test.

To see if your home is eligible for abatement, go here.