Taking on lead poisoning in New Haven

Lead poisoning is preventable. And yet, in cities like New Haven, children continue to test positive for lead in their blood.

More than 70% of all houses in the city were built before 1978, when the federal government prohibited lead-based paint for consumer use. That means many families in New Haven run the risk of exposure to lead.

In the last two years city leaders have worked to identify the problem early, treat it and hopefully one day end it.

Guests:

Justin Elicker, mayor of New Haven

Maritza Bond, director of the New Haven Health Department

Dr. Erin Nozetz, chairwoman of the New Haven Lead Task Force

Shelley White, attorney with the New Haven Legal Assistance Association