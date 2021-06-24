Court Order Requires New Haven Health Dept. To Notify Parents, Doctors Of Lead Poisoned Children
Parents and pediatricians of lead poisoned children will be publicly notified of lead levels by New Haven’s Health Department under a new order from a Connecticut Superior Court Judge.
Judge Claudia Baio has approved a class action lawsuit settlement for nearly 300 lead poisoned children and any children who the city failed to protect from lead.
It’s the latest step towards resolution after a two-year battle between the city and New Haven Legal Assistance Association over how the city handles lead exposure among kids.
The judge also set a hearing date in a month to go over detailed protocols to help lead-poisoned children.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health has reported 14,000 cases of lead-poisoned children under the age of 6 since 2012.