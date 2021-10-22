Leah ChiappinoIntern
Leah Chiappino, an intern at WSHU since June of 2021, is a senior at Hofstra University majoring in political science and journalism. She is a founding member and deputy editor of the Hofstra Clocktower, an investigative outlet on Hofstra's campus.
