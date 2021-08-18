© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

New Haven Lead Settlement, Mandating Pipe Inspections And Clean Ups, Now In Effect

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published August 18, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT
Faucet
Courtesy of Pixabay
/
Pixabay

A class-action settlement agreement that aims to protect New Haven children from lead poisoning has officially gone into effect.

A state superior court judge signed off Tuesday on a settlement between the City of New Haven and 300 families, where children under the age of 6 tested for elevated levels of lead in their blood.

The settlement details dozens of steps the city must take to inspect and enforce the clean-up of lead exposures in the city’s aging housing stock. Lead can be found in cracking paint, polluted soil and aging water pipes.

The agreement stays in place until 2024. It ends a lawsuit that was first filed against the city’s health department in 2019 by New Haven Legal Assistance.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutwaterLeadCassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler