Nassau County residents could receive $375 direct payments and have property taxes lowered next year. County Executive Laura Curran included $70 million…
Nassau County is launching a new system to keep beachgoers safe from sharks after two were spotted off of Jones Beach this week.County Executive Laura…
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran vetoed the controversial bill that gave the county the ability to sue ordinary citizens who harass police and other…
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she is prepared to lead the state once Governor Cuomo officially steps down in 14 days. She will become the…
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran gave the county Legislature her revised plan to use federal pandemic relief as payments to county residents.Her new…
New York has agreed to a $1.1 billion settlement with three of the nation’s largest drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson and Amerisource Bergen —…
More than 300,000 Nassau County homeowners may no longer receive pandemic relief payments promised by the county executive.County Executive Laura Curran…
On Long Island, a Nassau County park has been renamed in honor of former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, Luis Alvarez.Alvarez, a Long Island…
Smoking marijuana in public spaces including parks is now illegal in Nassau County.County legislators have voted unanimously to ban the use of marijuana…
Republican lawmakers in Nassau County filed a lawsuit against County Executive Laura Curran claiming she removed tax impact information from the…