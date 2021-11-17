© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Laura Curran concedes to Bruce Blakeman in close Nassau executive race

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published November 17, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran joined members of Luis Alvarez's family in Oceanside on May 25, 2021, to unveil the Detective Luis G. Alvarez Memorial Park. Alvarez, a 9/11 first responder and NYPD detective, died in 2019.
Office of the Nassau County Executive
/
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran

Democrat Nassau County Executive Laura Curran conceded to Republican Bruce Blakeman after the Board of Elections completed its count of absentee ballots.

After counting absentee ballots, Blakeman beat Curran by 2,200 votes. In a statement, Curran said she was proud of cleaning up corruption and the county’s fiscal mismanagement. She pledged a positive transition.

On election night, Blakeman had a substantial lead that surprised many in politics. That lead shrank as roughly 70% of absentee ballots went toward Curran.

In all, however, Nassau Republicans swept this year, flipping control of the district attorney, comptroller and county executive's offices.

Tags

Long Island NewsLaura CurranBruce BlakemanLong IslandNassau CountyElections
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane
Related Content
Load More