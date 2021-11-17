Laura Curran concedes to Bruce Blakeman in close Nassau executive race

Democrat Nassau County Executive Laura Curran conceded to Republican Bruce Blakeman after the Board of Elections completed its count of absentee ballots.

After counting absentee ballots, Blakeman beat Curran by 2,200 votes. In a statement, Curran said she was proud of cleaning up corruption and the county’s fiscal mismanagement. She pledged a positive transition.

On election night, Blakeman had a substantial lead that surprised many in politics. That lead shrank as roughly 70% of absentee ballots went toward Curran.

In all, however, Nassau Republicans swept this year, flipping control of the district attorney, comptroller and county executive's offices.