Nassau Officials Dedicate Park To 9/11 First Responder And Advocate Luis Alvarez

On Long Island, a Nassau County park has been renamed in honor of former NYPD detective and 9/11 first responder, Luis Alvarez.

Alvarez, a Long Island native, gained national attention as he fought alongside comedian Jon Stewart to extend the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran had introduced the bill to rename the park in Alvarez’s honor shortly after he died in 2019 from cancer caused by toxins at Ground Zero.

“It means so much that we're able to dedicate this park, this little patch of green less than a mile from his home, to a fallen American hero whose altruism ranged from his bravery on the job during 9/11, and of course, to his dying day,” Curran said.

The Alvarez family gathered with elected officials and police to unveil the newly designed park in Oceanside. Alvarez’s wife Alaine Alvarez helped design the space, and said she aimed for the park to be a peaceful place.

“It warms my heart to know that Lou made such a difference to so many others who also lost a loved one to an illness affiliated with 9/11,” Alaine Alvarez said.

Luis Alvarez died just days after he testified before Congress to push continued health benefits for first responders of the September 11th terror attacks. That law ultimately passed, making the fund permanent.