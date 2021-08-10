© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

New York Politicos React To Cuomo's Resignation, With Most Saying He Did The Right Thing

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 10, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to reporters at a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Aqueduct Race Track, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York.
Mary Altaffer
/
Associated Press
New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said she is prepared to lead the state once Governor Cuomo officially steps down in 14 days. She will become the first woman to serve as governor. She said Cuomo did the right thing by stepping aside.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said he and his office are “standing by” to assist Hochul as she takes the reins as the state’s 57th governor.

Democratic Congressman Tom Suozzi of Long Island praised Cuomo’s record in rebuilding the state’s infrastructure, instituting the 15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage, and fighting COVID, but said he did the right thing by resigning.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said Cuomo’s decision will allow New York to “refocus on the business of the people.”

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, the presumptive Republican nominee for next year’s Governor’s race, has blasted both Cuomo and Lieutenant Governor Hochul.

In a statement, he said Cuomo is resigning to “skirt all repercussions for his actions.”

Zeldin said that Hochul “empowered” his behavior by remaining silent in what he called “scandal after scandal.”

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
