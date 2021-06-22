Previously Promised Pandemic Relief Payments May Not Come To Nassau Residents

More than 300,000 Nassau County homeowners may no longer receive pandemic relief payments promised by the county executive.

County Executive Laura Curran announced last month that residents who receive School Tax Relief (STAR) property tax exemption could get another $375 dollars in tax relief with American Rescue Act funds. Now, Curran said payments may not be permissible under federal law.

Richard Nicolello is presiding chief officer of the Nassau County Legislature. He said in a hearing this week that if the plan isn’t going to go through, the administration needs to tell the public.

“If in fact we cannot give those checks to 300,000 Nassau residents they need to know. They were told in a press conference by the county executive they were getting checks so if that's no longer the plan for whatever reason we need to explain it,” Nicolello said.

Seven members of the administration refused to answer if they had reached out to see if the payments were permissible before the announcement.