New York Governor Kathy Hochul took steps to protect immigrants from extortion and intimidation.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul stopped short of calling for Jay Jacobs' resignation, saying for now she is satisfied with his apology.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state has ended its opposition to a 2006 ruling from New York's highest court that required billions more to be allocated each…
Governor Kathy Hochul said she has apologized to family members of nursing home residents who died at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in New York. The…
New York State will have to temporarily continue to allow religious exemptions for health care workers who say their faith prevents them from getting the…
A new Marist College poll finds that New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who’s been in office for less than two months after former Governor Andrew Cuomo…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul was thrust into the state and national spotlight this summer when she replaced former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned…
New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of bills into law dealing with the opioid addiction crisis, saying the issue is a personal one for her…
In New York, hospice and home health care workers have to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, or face termination. The state's vaccination requirement…
The state ethics panel voted Tuesday to open an independent investigation of how the panel approved a $5 million dollar book deal for former Governor…