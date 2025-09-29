New Yorkers to get up to $400 from inflation rebate program

Over 8.2 million New Yorkers will automatically receive the state’s first-ever rebate checks between October and November.

New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that those who filed state taxes in 2023 will receive checks ranging from $150 to $400, depending on the threshold taxpayers used.

Hochul mentioned previously that the state received a $3 billion surplus in the last fiscal year due to increased revenue from inflation. The governor has called the checks a “refund” and has said they are meant to help New Yorkers deal with the impacts of inflation.

“This is because hard-working New Yorkers got slammed with higher costs of everything, and they had to pay more, and then they had to pay more in sales tax," Hochul said. "So I said, ‘Why don't we give that back to New Yorkers?'”

Those who qualify include state residents who filed taxes in 2023 and were not claimed as dependents. Single filers who earned up to $150,000 and joint filers who earned up to $300,000 are eligible.

Hochul has warned the public to be wary of scammers disseminating false information and using messages, emails, direct mail and social media to contact people.

“New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting the eligibility requirements,” she said. “With scams targeting the state's inflation refund initiative, let me be clear: The Tax Department and the IRS do not call or text individuals for personal information. My administration urges New Yorkers to remain vigilant and report these scams to the Tax Department to protect yourself from being a victim.”

Though Hochul’s handout has received support, officials from both parties have voiced criticism of the plan.

In an interview with Empire State Weekly, Republican State Assemblyman Ed Ra from Nassau County called the act a “one-shot initiative.”

Democratic State Senator James Skoufis told The New York Times, “New Yorkers know a gimmick when they see one.”

