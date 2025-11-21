NY law protects military veterans from scammers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Long Island on Thursday to sign legislation that protects military veterans from scams.

Fraudsters who claim they can help veterans access their benefits now face a $10,000 fine. The GUARD Act creates a special fund for the penalties collected, then funnels that money to accredited veteran service organizations.

“There are scammers out there who are trying to convince people that they have to pay them to be able to get their veterans benefits," Hochul said at the bill signing in Huntington. "They're making money off this, taking advantage of people.”

State Assemblyman Steve Stern (D-Melville) sponsored the legislation. He said some scammers charge fraudulent fees.

“And not just outrageous fees, but in many instances, obtaining the personal information of those that they are proclaiming to represent and being able to go in and pull money out of their bank accounts or even commit mortgage fraud in the name of being a representative of someone that served our great nation and who is in need," said Stern, who chairs the Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Suffolk County has one of the largest veteran populations in the state.