Trump administration extends congestion pricing deadline by 30 days

Last month, the Donald Trump Administration ordered New York state to end congestion pricing by March 21. The deadline has now been extended for 30 days after New York officials showed no signs of stopping the tolls.

The controversial program, which launched on Jan. 5, requires passenger and small commercial vehicles to pay an extra $9 to enter Lower Manhattan during peak periods.

United States Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the extension on social media Thursday afternoon. He’s previously called congestion pricing “a slap in the face to working-class Americans and small business owners.”

The toll has drawn other detractors. A Siena College poll released this month showed only 30% of suburban voters support it. While this is slightly up from the 28% who supported it in a January poll, it is still well behind New York City voters, whose support jumped from 32% in January to 42% in March.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has repeatedly said congestion pricing will continue — regardless of federal attempts to block it.

Hochul and other supporters of the program, including MTA chairman Janno Lieber, credit congestion pricing for less gridlock and pollution, along with helping businesses.

“Retail sales are up $900 million,” Hochul said Sunday during an MSNBC interview. “We have more people on the streets, walking around going into stores, and a 10% increase in riders on the subway.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority sued the Trump administration in federal court over its attempt to stop the program, arguing efforts to do so are “unlawful.”

Revenue from congestion pricing is earmarked for billions of dollars in MTA upgrades, including at Long Island Railroad stations.