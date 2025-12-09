Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman joins race for NY governor

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman is running for governor of New York.

Blakeman publicly floated the idea of running for governor after he decisively won a second term last month, despite a bad election for Republicans nationwide. He said he’s the best candidate to take on incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul.

“Four years ago, we made promises,” Blakeman said in his campaign launch video. “We said that we wouldn't be a sanctuary county. We said we would take the masks off the kids and stop oppressing our children. We said we wouldn't raise taxes. We haven't raised taxes one penny. We are the safest County in America.”

He’s already facing strong criticism from the other Republicans and Democrats in the race.

In the Republican primary, Blakeman will face U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21). In a statement, Stefanik accused Blakeman of dividing the party and weakening their chances against Hochul.

“Public polling has repeatedly shown Elise Stefanik leads Blakeman by 70% in a primary, including beating him soundly on Long Island. Elise is the strongest candidate against Kathy Hochul by a long shot,” campaign spokesperson Bernadette Breslin﻿ said. “Bruce Blakeman is an early Christmas present to Kathy Hochul as he works to blow Republicans' best chance to win."

Both Blakeman and Stefanik are staunch allies of President Donald Trump. On Monday, Trump said he liked both and wouldn't endorse either yet. The primary is in June.

On the Democratic side, Hochul faces a primary challenge from Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado (D).

Hochul took to X to call Blakeman “Bootlicker Blakeman,” accusing him of supporting federal policies she believes to be harmful for New York, like new tariffs and increased immigration operations.