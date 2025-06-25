Long Island schools prepare for upcoming cell phone ban

Long Island school districts have a little over a month left to finalize and publish their so-called “distraction-free” policies as New York prepares to implement a statewide ban on smart devices during the school day this fall.

Schools have until Aug. 1 to outline how the bell-to-bell cell phone ban will work, including details on storage, enforcement and consequences for violations.

New York will become one of the largest states in the country to prohibit smart devices in K-12 classrooms. Supporters of the ban, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, said it’s aimed at improving mental health and academic outcomes for children and teens.

“This is all about our children,” Hochul said during a visit with school board members in Hicksville this week. “Ultimately, one year from now, everybody who had concerns or worries about this will understand that our kids are emerging healthier and happier with better mental health outcomes. And that's why we’re doing this.”

Hochul acknowledged that the new rules represent a dramatic shift but said the change is necessary to help students focus in class.

“74% of our teachers across the country have said it’s impossible to teach and connect with our young people anymore because they’re competing with TikTok dance videos, and the kids are just not learning the way they used to be able to,” she said.

The ban will take effect at the start of the 2025-2026 school year.