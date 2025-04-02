Long Island’s busiest, dangerous intersections to get overhaul

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled a new project to overhaul some of Long Island’s busiest intersections.

On Monday, Hochul announced a $7 million roadway project that looks to improve the safety and mobility of pedestrians and motorists at two heavily trafficked intersections in Long Island.

“Safe and efficient transportation systems are important to New Yorkers’ quality of life and the well-being of local communities,” Hochul said in a press release.

As part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s “Safe System” initiative, this $7 million project will include new crosswalks, curb ramps, additional turning lanes, upgraded traffic signals, and better pedestrian safety.

These enhancements will take place on Exit 15 on the Southern State Parkway in Nassau County and a multi-road junction on State Route 25 in Suffolk County.

Additional improvements will occur in Suffolk County later this summer, including a five-way intersection in the Town of Huntington involving Jericho Turnpike, Broadway Greenlawn, and Dix Hills Road.

The upgrades will include a new right turn lane and extended left turn lane on southbound Broadway Greenlawn, a new right turn lane on southbound Dix Hills Road, and upgrades in traffic signals, pedestrian crosswalks, and sidewalk ramps.

The improvements will be conducted on off-peak hours and at night when traffic volumes are lower, and are expected to be completed by the spring of 2026.