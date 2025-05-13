Hochul touts NY budget wins for Long Island during Farmingdale visit

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Farmingdale on Tuesday to promote the state budget’s investments in Long Island infrastructure, tax relief and storm resiliency.

Hochul highlighted her “affordability agenda,” which includes inflation relief checks and expanded child tax credits for residents. She also pointed to major investments in transportation.

“On Long Island, you are tremendous beneficiaries of this,” Hochul said. “Other parts of the state can complain, but not here... This includes $6 billion for the Long Island Rail Road and a smoother, safer ride for over 600,000 Long Islanders who use it every single weekday.”

The state budget also allocates $1.7 billion to the Fire Island to Montauk Point (FIMP) project — a major effort to strengthen the South Shore against flooding and storm damage.

“We have no choice,” Hochul said. “This is God’s gift to this part of our state, and we must protect it.”