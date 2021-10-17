-
May 6, 2015: George Bodenheimer was ESPN’s longest-tenured president, from 1998-2011, in charge of all multimedia sports assets of The Walt Disney Company…
May 3, 2015: The “Queen of Suspense,” New York Times best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, talks about her new collection of riveting tales, Death Wears…
April 1, 2015: NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday host and award winning writer and broadcaster Scott Simon talked about the experience of being with his…
March 8, 2015: Award winning author and photographer Arlene Alda shared autobiographical anecdotes about one of America’s most influential boroughs, the…
Oct. 17, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult talks about her latest novel, Leaving Time. It's a gripping story of a daughter searching…
Nov. 3, 2014: Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett talked about the fascinating characters from film, music, theater, literature, comedy, sports, and…
Oct. 9, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Joyce Carol Oates talks about her new collection of short stories, Lovely, Dark, Deep. It's ten,…
Sept. 26, 2014: Husband and wife co-authors and Pulitzer Prize winners Nickolas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn talk about the second book they've written…
June 7, 2014: Network TV's Bill and Willie Geist discuss their co-authored book, Good Talk, Dad: The Birds and the Bees...and Other Conversations We…
May 4, 2014: ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts discusses her inspirational new memoir Everybody’s Got Something. She shares her story of…