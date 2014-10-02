You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Bill and Willie Geist
June 7, 2014: Network TV's Bill and Willie Geist discuss their co-authored book, Good Talk, Dad: The Birds and the Bees...and Other Conversations We Forgot to Have. It's about their funny and heartwarming father-son relationship. In it, they share stories about their unique bond, about parenting and more. Interviewed by Ann Nyberg of WTNH-TV. (40:30)