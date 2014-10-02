© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Bill and Willie Geist

WSHU | By Chris Snyder
Published October 2, 2014 at 3:14 PM EDT
June 7, 2014:  Network TV's Bill and Willie Geist discuss their co-authored book, Good Talk, Dad: The Birds and the Bees...and Other Conversations We Forgot to Have. It's about their funny and heartwarming father-son relationship. In it, they share stories about their unique bond, about parenting and more.  Interviewed by Ann Nyberg of WTNH-TV.  (40:30)

