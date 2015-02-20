Oct. 17, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult talks about her latest novel, Leaving Time. It's a gripping story of a daughter searching for her missing mother, a devoted mom, loving wife and accomplished scientist who disappeared under mysterious circumstances ten years ago. Leaving Time is an exploration of the enduring love between mothers and daughters. Picoult is introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson. (1:02:59)