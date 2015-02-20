© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Jodi Picoult

WSHU | By Chris Snyder
Published February 20, 2015 at 4:16 PM EST
Oct. 17, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Jodi Picoult talks about her latest novel, Leaving Time. It's a gripping story of a daughter searching for her missing mother, a devoted mom, loving wife and accomplished scientist who disappeared under mysterious circumstances ten years ago. Leaving Time is an exploration of the enduring love between mothers and daughters. Picoult is introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson. (1:02:59)

