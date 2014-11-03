Oct. 9, 2014: New York Times best-selling author Joyce Carol Oates talks about her new collection of short stories, Lovely, Dark, Deep. It's ten, mesmerizing stories explore the terror, hurt, and uncertainty of that lurks at the edges of ordinary lives. In the title story, an elderly Robert Frost gets a visit from an interviewer, an unsettling young woman, who seems to know a good deal more about his life than she should. Oates was interviewed by WSHU All Things Considered host and reporter Mark Herz. (54:38)