May 4, 2014: ABC’s Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts discusses her inspirational new memoir Everybody’s Got Something. She shares her story of overcoming breast cancer only to learn five years later that she would need a bone marrow transplant to combat a rare blood disorder, the grief and heartbreak she suffered when her mother passed away, her return to Good Morning America, and the tremendous support she received from her family and friends. Introduced by WSHU Development Director Gillian Anderson, interviewed by Ann Nyberg of WTNH-TV. (1:09:13)