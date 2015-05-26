You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Mary Higgins Clark
May 3, 2015: The “Queen of Suspense,” New York Times best-selling author Mary Higgins Clark, talks about her new collection of riveting tales, Death Wears a Beauty Mask, and Other Stories. It features the novella of the same name, a journey into the dazzling and dangerous world of high fashion in New York City during the 1970s. (51:37)