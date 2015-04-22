© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Published April 22, 2015 at 2:27 PM EDT
April 1, 2015: NPR's Weekend Edition Saturday host and award winning writer and broadcaster Scott Simon talked about the experience of being with his mother at her hospital bedside during her last days, as told in his new book, Unforgettable: A Son, A Mother, and the Lessons of a Lifetime. It's a touching memoir based on Twitter messages he shared with more than a million followers. (59:25)

