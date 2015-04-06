You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
Arlene Alda
March 8, 2015: Award winning author and photographer Arlene Alda shared autobiographical anecdotes about one of America’s most influential boroughs, the Bronx. They’re part of a touching and provocative collection of stories she gathered for her new book, Just Kids From the Bronx: Telling it the Way it Was, An Oral History. Interviewed by her husband, Alan Alda. (54:55)