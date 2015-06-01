You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.
George Bodenheimer
May 6, 2015: George Bodenheimer was ESPN’s longest-tenured president, from 1998-2011, in charge of all multimedia sports assets of The Walt Disney Company and serving as co-chairman of the Disney Media Networks. He talks about his rise to the top of his industry, as chronicled in his new memoir Every Town is a Sports Town: Business Leadership at ESPN, from the Mailroom to the Boardroom. ()