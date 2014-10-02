Nicholas Kristoff and Sheryl WuDunn

© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

WSHU | By Chris Snyder
Published October 2, 2014 at 3:23 PM EDT
Sept. 26, 2014: Husband and wife co-authors and Pulitzer Prize winners Nickolas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn talk about the second book they've written together, A Path Appears. It's about people who make the world a better place and how they can be supported. Kristof and WuDunn examine the art and science of giving, and the most successful aid initiatives on a variety of issues ranging from education to inner-city violence to disease prevention. Kristoff and WuDunn are interviewed by WSHU Senior Reporter Craig LeMoult. (1:18:35)

