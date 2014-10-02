Nicholas Kristoff and Sheryl WuDunn

Sept. 26, 2014: Husband and wife co-authors and Pulitzer Prize winners Nickolas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn talk about the second book they've written together, A Path Appears. It's about people who make the world a better place and how they can be supported. Kristof and WuDunn examine the art and science of giving, and the most successful aid initiatives on a variety of issues ranging from education to inner-city violence to disease prevention. Kristoff and WuDunn are interviewed by WSHU Senior Reporter Craig LeMoult. (1:18:35)