Nov. 3, 2014: Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett talked about the fascinating characters from film, music, theater, literature, comedy, sports, and politics who have crossed his path, and whom he engaged in conversation in a way that made viewers feel it was happening in their own living rooms. They're also in his new book, Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments and Assorted Hijinks. Cavett is interviewed by WSHU All Things Considered host and reporter Mark Herz. (59:37)