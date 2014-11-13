© 2021 WSHU
Join the Conversation Again
You can listen again, or for the first time, to some of the authors that have been featured during WSHU's popular live lecture series, Join the Conversation.

Dick Cavett

Published November 13, 2014 at 11:53 AM EST
Nov. 3, 2014: Legendary talk show host Dick Cavett talked about the fascinating characters from film, music, theater, literature, comedy, sports, and politics who have crossed his path, and whom he engaged in conversation in a way that made viewers feel it was happening in their own living rooms. They're also in his new book, Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic Moments and Assorted Hijinks. Cavett is interviewed by WSHU All Things Considered host and reporter Mark Herz. (59:37)

