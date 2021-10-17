-
The Village of Islandia on Long Island has introduced a bill allowing gaming facilities in the Village’s commercial and industrial district. This comes…
The Suffolk County Village of Islandia will have a contested election for the first time in over a decade. Concern over the Jake’s 58 Video Lottery…
The Islandia Village Board passed a $4.4 million budget for next year. It will reduce property taxes by 25 percent, and increase spending. The budget…
Construction on the Video Lottery Terminal Casino at the Marriott Hotel in Islandia is underway, and despite delays it is scheduled to open in…
Construction is underway on a new Video Lottery Terminal casino in the Marriott Hotel in Islandia, Long Island. Delaware North, the company that recently…
Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.The suit, filed…
The village of Islandia in Suffolk County will receive $2 million a year for the next 20 years from gaming company Delaware North as part of a deal to…
Residents of the Suffolk County village of Islandia are up in arms over plans to build a casino at the Islandia Marriott hotel in the village.At an…