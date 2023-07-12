Jake's 58 casino given preliminary approval to expand

The Jake’s 58 casino expansion is a step closer. The Islandia Village Board approved a preliminary site plan for the $200 million project on Tuesday.

Plans include a new building to house an additional 1,000 betting terminals, expanded parking, upgrades to the hotel and swimming pool and more.

Nearby residents had concerns about noise, but casino operator Suffolk Off-Track Betting promised a 10-foot sound-absorbing wall. It will stretch 800 feet between neighborhoods and the casino property.

A vote on final site plan approval will follow a public hearing in August. Suffolk OTB officials said the expanded casino would open in 2025.

This all comes as New York state is set to award three downstate casino licenses, with one possible location being the Nassau Hub.