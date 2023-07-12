© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Jake's 58 casino given preliminary approval to expand

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT
Ted Murphy
/
Flickr

The Jake’s 58 casino expansion is a step closer. The Islandia Village Board approved a preliminary site plan for the $200 million project on Tuesday.

Plans include a new building to house an additional 1,000 betting terminals, expanded parking, upgrades to the hotel and swimming pool and more.

Nearby residents had concerns about noise, but casino operator Suffolk Off-Track Betting promised a 10-foot sound-absorbing wall. It will stretch 800 feet between neighborhoods and the casino property.

A vote on final site plan approval will follow a public hearing in August. Suffolk OTB officials said the expanded casino would open in 2025.

This all comes as New York state is set to award three downstate casino licenses, with one possible location being the Nassau Hub.

Long Island News Jake's 58casinoSuffolk CountySuffolk OTBIslandia
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
