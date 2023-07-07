Preliminary approval of Jake's 58 casino expansion expected next week

Suffolk Off-Track Betting will build a sound wall to address noise complaints from residents near Jake’s 58. This comes ahead of a vote that will decide the fate of an expansion project for the casino.

Plans have been met with resistance from nearby Islandia residents, concerned about traffic and noise.

In response, casino operator Suffolk OTB, will create a 10-foot wall of sound-absorbing material between neighborhoods and the casino property, lined with vegetation. Work has already begun on adding green space to create more distance.

Islandia officials will vote next week on preliminary site plan approval of the $200 million project. Plans include a second building with a parking garage, updates to the hotel and pool, new lounges and conference rooms and more.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation earlier this year allowing the casino to double its video lottery terminals.