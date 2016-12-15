Construction Of Contentious Long Island Casino Moves Forward

Construction on the Video Lottery Terminal Casino at the Marriott Hotel in Islandia is underway, and despite delays it is scheduled to open in February.

Delaware North’s Chuck Kilroy, who is general manager of the casino, says additional design work pushed back the casino’s opening from December to February. He says the casino will open with about 250 video lottery terminals and an upgrade to the hotel’s restaurant.

“While that is going on, we will still be continuing with the other phases so that we can open up the rest of the casino.”

An additional 500 gaming terminals are expected to open in May and the full 1,000 VLT casino will be finished next summer, complete with additional food services.

“We want to put people to work and people are excited.”

Kilroy says it will create just over 300 jobs. Delaware North is developing and will operate the casino for Suffolk County Off-Track Betting.