Casino Dispute Gives Rise To Unexpected Mayoral Race On L.I.

The Suffolk County Village of Islandia will have a contested election for the first time in over a decade. Concern over the Jake’s 58 Video Lottery Terminal casino at the former Marriott has led opponents to field a ticket against the mayor and two trustees.

Mayor Allan Dorman is seeking his fourth term, and is running on the “Volunteers of Islandia” ticket with current Trustee Michael Zaleski and Burhan Kisla.

Trustee Diane Olk is running on the “Unity for our Community Ticket,” with former Trustee Neil Munro running for mayor, and Mario Carbellano running for the other trustee position.

Dorman says the casino is good for the village, but says he does not want it to expand beyond the previously agreed 1,000 VLTs.

Olk did not attend the Board of Trustee meeting where the casino was approved, criticizing the way the process was handled.

The election is next Tuesday, March 21.