Construction Begins On Contentious Hotel Casino On L.I.

Construction is underway on a new Video Lottery Terminal casino in the Marriott Hotel in Islandia, Long Island. Delaware North, the company that recently bought the hotel, expects the casino to open in December, but opponents of the casino say the company is taking a big risk.

A coalition of community groups who oppose the casino sued the Islandia Village Board and Delaware North to stop the casino last month.

The coalition’s attorney, Paul Sabatino, says the Board did not have authority to approve the casino.

“To me it is just a very high risk, you know, foolish position to take to when you have a major lawsuit against your proposed action, to go out and spend money,” Sabatino said, adding that Delaware North is at risk of additional lawsuits from investors, municipalities and patrons if the casino is built and the coalition wins its case.