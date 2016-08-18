Despite Opposition, Plans For Long Island Casino Move Forward

The village of Islandia in Suffolk County will receive $2 million a year for the next 20 years from gaming company Delaware North as part of a deal to allow a video lottery terminal casino to operate in the village.

Mayor Allan Dorman calls it a “taxpayer relief agreement,” and says it could cut residential property taxes in half.

Last week the village approved a plan for Delaware North to build a casino in the Marriott Hotel alongside the Long Island Expressway.

The gaming company will operate the casino for Suffolk OTB, which is in bankruptcy. OTB officials say they hope to have the VLT casino ready in the next three to four months.

Some residents are concerned about the impact the casino will have on property values, traffic, and crime. They will holding a protest Thursday night at Suffolk County government offices.