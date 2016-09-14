© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Community Groups File Lawsuit Over L.I. Casino

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 14, 2016 at 6:04 PM EDT
Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court by a coalition of community groups, alleges that the vote by the Board to allow the casino at the Islandia Marriott was invalid.

Attorney Paul Sabatino says not only is gaming explicitly prohibited at the site, but board members voted on a resolution that was not put in writing.

“They said that the document would be prepared at a later date. I mean, think of how American government at the federal, state and local level would collapse if people vote in public, and say ‘Oh, we’ll draft the resolution at a later date.’”

The suit names the Village of Islandia and Delaware North, the company that bought the hotel and will run the casino for Suffolk OTB.

The coalition says they are afraid of a spike in crime and decreased property values in the area. Proponents say the $2 million per year that Delaware North will pay the village will cut property taxes in half.

In a statement, Delaware North says the casino will bring significant economic benefits to the village and its residents. It also says it plans to work with residents on any concerns going forward.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
