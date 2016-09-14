Community Groups File Lawsuit Over L.I. Casino

Opponents of a proposed Video Lottery Terminal Casino in Suffolk County are suing to overturn its approval by the Islandia Village Board.

The suit, filed in State Supreme Court by a coalition of community groups, alleges that the vote by the Board to allow the casino at the Islandia Marriott was invalid.

Attorney Paul Sabatino says not only is gaming explicitly prohibited at the site, but board members voted on a resolution that was not put in writing.

“They said that the document would be prepared at a later date. I mean, think of how American government at the federal, state and local level would collapse if people vote in public, and say ‘Oh, we’ll draft the resolution at a later date.’”

The suit names the Village of Islandia and Delaware North, the company that bought the hotel and will run the casino for Suffolk OTB.

The coalition says they are afraid of a spike in crime and decreased property values in the area. Proponents say the $2 million per year that Delaware North will pay the village will cut property taxes in half.

In a statement, Delaware North says the casino will bring significant economic benefits to the village and its residents. It also says it plans to work with residents on any concerns going forward.