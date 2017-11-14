After Court Defeat, Islandia To Vote On Casino Bill

The Village of Islandia on Long Island has introduced a bill allowing gaming facilities in the Village’s commercial and industrial district. This comes after a court ruled the Village acted improperly when it approved an OTB casino at Jake’s 58 Hotel last year. Critics say the Village is trying to get around the ruling.

The State Supreme Court ruled against Islandia in September. The Village had said the casino was an accessory use of the hotel. The court disagreed, saying that no other Long Island hotel housed a casino.

Attorney Ira Bezack represents a local anti-casino group and says the bill should not apply retroactively.

“It’s similar to me getting convicted for driving in excess of 30 miles an hour in a 30-mile zone. And the following week, the legislature changes it to 40 miles an hour. Do I get my conviction expunged or get my money back? I don’t think so.”

Monday’s town board meeting lasted all of three minutes, and no public comments were allowed.

The board will vote on the resolution on November 28. Jake’s 58 remains open, pending a court appeal from the Village.