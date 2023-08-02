An expansion plan for Jake's 58 gets final approval

Plans to expand Jake’s 58 Casino were approved by the Islandia Village Board Tuesday night. This was the final hurdle for the $200 million project.

The village board gave unanimous approval of the final site plan, which will triple parking, renovate the hotel and construct a new building to house 1,000 more video lottery terminals.

Casino owner Suffolk Off-Track Betting agreed to address noise concerns from nearby residents with a 800-foot long sound wall. Islandia officials also suggested they add a raised pedestrian bridge to alleviate traffic.

Construction is set to begin in early 2025.

According to New York gaming officials, the casino took in $1 billion in gross revenue in the last three months alone.