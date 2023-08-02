© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

An expansion plan for Jake's 58 gets final approval

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 2, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
A gambler plays a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022.
Wayne Parry
/
AP
A gambler plays a slot machine.

Plans to expand Jake’s 58 Casino were approved by the Islandia Village Board Tuesday night. This was the final hurdle for the $200 million project.

The village board gave unanimous approval of the final site plan, which will triple parking, renovate the hotel and construct a new building to house 1,000 more video lottery terminals.

Casino owner Suffolk Off-Track Betting agreed to address noise concerns from nearby residents with a 800-foot long sound wall. Islandia officials also suggested they add a raised pedestrian bridge to alleviate traffic.

Construction is set to begin in early 2025.

According to New York gaming officials, the casino took in $1 billion in gross revenue in the last three months alone.

Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
