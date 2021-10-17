-
On eastern Long Island, Southampton Village board members decided to block the sale of cannabis within its borders.New York state lawmakers voted to…
Members of the Shinnecock Indian Nation rallied outside Southampton Town Hall in eastern Long Island on Tuesday night to urge the town to approve a deal…
Many New York City residents who spent their summer at vacation homes in the Hamptons have decided to stay. And Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone…
The Hamptons economy gets a boost. Also, new developments in the lawsuit against gunmaker Remington, and New York schools feel the pinch from the state's…
Nearly 200 protesters carrying plastic pitchforks drove into the Hamptons in a caravan on Thursday to protest New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plans to…
An investigation is underway into a concert held over the weekend in the Hamptons for violating social distancing rules.New York prohibits non-essential…
Protesters with plastic pitchforks gathered outside the vacation homes of billionaire Mike Bloomberg and other wealthy New Yorkers in the Hamptons this…
It turns out Iowa’s flare for Democratic presidential hopeful and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker resonates with some voters in eastern Long Island.…
With the Hamptons International Film Festival starting on Thursday, an arts group hopes to bring together festival goers and local residents at a “pop-up…
Caught between federal flood guidelines and local height restrictions, an emotional debate is stirring over the shape of roofs in the Hamptons. The…