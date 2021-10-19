Natalie DiscenzaNews Fellow
Natalie Discenza is a current Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She has a Sports Broadcasting Masters Degree from Sacred Heart University and is currently still at Sacred Heart University pursuing her second Masters in Journalism and Media Production. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
-
Local elections take place on November 2. Residents have until October 26 to register to vote.
-
Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.
-
Chuck Schumer of New York wants the TSA to make contingency plans for staff shortages over the holidays after the agency announced 40% of its staff are still not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Utility companies estimate the cost of heat this winter could rise 20% across the state, and even higher on Long Island. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer of New…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined almost all of his Senate Democratic colleagues to introduce the “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act” —…
-
Connecticut's attorney general wants leadership of the video app TikTok to meet with educators and parents in the state.This comes after New Britain High…
-
A blueprint for New Haven streets that prioritizes walkers, bikers and bus riders was previewed at a city park on Wednesday night. Mayor Justin Elicker…
-
New Haven students did worse on their state assessments last spring. Most of those third-through-eighth graders learned from home during the…
-
Police internal affairs has cleared a New Haven officer who punched a distressed man in the head three times and pepper sprayed him during an arrest in…
-
A 50-year-old Brookhaven resident is the second person in Suffolk County to test positive this year for the West Nile virus.Suffolk County health…