Natalie Discenza 27.JPG

Natalie Discenza

News Fellow

Natalie Discenza is a current Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She has a Sports Broadcasting Masters Degree from Sacred Heart University and is currently still at Sacred Heart University pursuing her second Masters in Journalism and Media Production. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.

