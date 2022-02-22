© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Former Hamptons police chief nets three six-figure paychecks

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published February 22, 2022 at 9:43 AM EST
police_pixabay_160926.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A former police chief in the Hamptons received more than $775,000 as a retirement package. That’s on top of the Village of Southampton police chief’s two other six-figure paychecks.

The village has 30 officers and a population of about 3,000. Yet, it paid its top cop more than the NYPD pays its commissioner.

Police Chief Thomas Cummings retired last September with a payout in unused sick, vacation, and night differential time. Two months later, he took over as director of the Suffolk County Crime Analysis Center, which pays $110,000 per year. On top of that, he’s earning a pension of $157,000 per year.

Taxpayers in the Village of Southampton paid for the retirement payout of unused compensation. State taxpayers are paying for the new salary and the annual pension.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
