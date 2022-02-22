Former Hamptons police chief nets three six-figure paychecks

A former police chief in the Hamptons received more than $775,000 as a retirement package. That’s on top of the Village of Southampton police chief’s two other six-figure paychecks.

The village has 30 officers and a population of about 3,000. Yet, it paid its top cop more than the NYPD pays its commissioner.

Police Chief Thomas Cummings retired last September with a payout in unused sick, vacation, and night differential time. Two months later, he took over as director of the Suffolk County Crime Analysis Center, which pays $110,000 per year. On top of that, he’s earning a pension of $157,000 per year.

Taxpayers in the Village of Southampton paid for the retirement payout of unused compensation. State taxpayers are paying for the new salary and the annual pension.