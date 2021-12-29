Long Island nonprofit will hold COVID-19 clinic in the Hamptons to get Latino families vaccinated

A Latino advocacy group in Suffolk County will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots next week.

Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island will hold two sessions on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the Children’s Museum in Bridgehampton and at the Montauk Playhouse.

Minerva Perez, OLA's executive director, said she hopes they will attract parents who have delayed vaccinating their kids.

“It's a great environment to want to bring children, they trust that environment very much, the parents are comforted by the environment, and we wanted to do something that was sort of outside of the schools,” Perez said.

She said her group has focused on making sure vulnerable populations receive equitable care since the start of the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that all minorities, and any vulnerable groups of people that were not finding access to this vaccine, were going to get help through OLA,” she said.

Residents 16 and over are eligible for booster shots, and children 5 and up can receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Flu shots are also available to everyone.

To register, contact OLA by text message at 844-795-0043.