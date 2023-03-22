© 2023 WSHU
Long Island News

Friday train permanently added to Long Island Rail Road service to the Hamptons

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
Long Island Railroad - LIRR
Ken
/
Flickr

The Long Island Rail Road will add Friday trains year-round to the South Fork Commuter Connection Service.

Previously, the Friday trains to the Hamptons stopped running between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Last month’s long-awaited opening of the Grand Central Madison terminal has allowed for the expanded service.

On Fridays this summer, trains headed eastbound from Speonk at 6:00 a.m. will stop in Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Amagansett.

Another train departing at 8:26 a.m. out of Hampton Bays will make additional stops in Southampton and Montauk.

Riders can also catch a westbound train from Amagansett at 7:13 a.m., and out of Montauk at 12:56 in the afternoon.

A one-way ticket will cost $3.25. A monthly pass can also be purchased for $89, or a weekly pass for $30.75.

The trains are part of hundreds that have been added to the schedule across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s daily service. This is after the original schedule reduced trains headed in and out of Penn Station, frustrating thousands of Long Island commuters.

Long Island News Long Island Rail RoadPublic TransportationHamptonsMTA
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
