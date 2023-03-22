Friday train permanently added to Long Island Rail Road service to the Hamptons

The Long Island Rail Road will add Friday trains year-round to the South Fork Commuter Connection Service.

Previously, the Friday trains to the Hamptons stopped running between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Last month’s long-awaited opening of the Grand Central Madison terminal has allowed for the expanded service.

On Fridays this summer, trains headed eastbound from Speonk at 6:00 a.m. will stop in Westhampton, Hampton Bays, Bridgehampton, East Hampton and Amagansett.

Another train departing at 8:26 a.m. out of Hampton Bays will make additional stops in Southampton and Montauk.

Riders can also catch a westbound train from Amagansett at 7:13 a.m., and out of Montauk at 12:56 in the afternoon.

A one-way ticket will cost $3.25. A monthly pass can also be purchased for $89, or a weekly pass for $30.75.

The trains are part of hundreds that have been added to the schedule across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s daily service. This is after the original schedule reduced trains headed in and out of Penn Station, frustrating thousands of Long Island commuters.